LifeSource to make $1 donation to Sup...

LifeSource to make $1 donation to Support Our Troops for every donor

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Between June 30-July 9, all donors who visit any one of 17 LifeSource Community Donor Centers or blood drive will receive a limited-edition patriotic T-shirt. Additionally, LifeSource will make a $1 donation per donor to Operation Support Our Troops, a Naperville-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting the well-being of American troops and veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Viva la Raza putos 22 hr Jethro 3
Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11) Jun 25 Jonetan Andrade 8
Route 66 Dirt Track Jun 25 Racer 1
DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di... Jun 24 Unholy f-er 6
News Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13) Jun 23 Dr Thrax 11
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Jun 12 frogcycle 1
Living Life With Guilt Jun 5 Laughing at YOU 5
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC