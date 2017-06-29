Former Naperville teacher accused of ...

Former Naperville teacher accused of sexual abuse gets trial date

A DuPage County judge on Wednesday set a Halloween trial date for a former Naperville junior high school teacher accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy. Christine Taylor 44, of the 1100 block of Spring Garden Circle, Naperville, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and is being sued seeking more than $50,000 for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, willful and wanton misconduct and sexual assault.

