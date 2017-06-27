Fish sets sights on future acquisitions, growth strategy Winner of...

CFO of the year finalists, from left: Michelle Bourdage, Romeo RIM Inc.; Glenn Fish, Tekni-Plex Inc.; John Shay, Tom Smith Industries Inc.; Adam Wachter, Engineered Profiles LLC. Whenever Glenn Fish is asked about any of his accomplishments, he is quick to note that it's all a combined effort. "It's really a team effort, and it's really great to be part of this team," the executive vice president and chief financial officer said in May when asked about his career highlights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.