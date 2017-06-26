Felony drug charge dismissed for Illi...

Felony drug charge dismissed for Illinois man

Friday Jun 23

Brad R. Morice, 32, of Naperville, Illinois, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession April 6. Police stopped him at Alpine Valley Music Theater last summer, according to court records. A charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs was dismissed but read into the record.

