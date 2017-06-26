Dist. 203 reviewing 30 applications for board vacancy
Former Naperville Unit District 203 school board member Mike Jaensch resigned because his job is transferring him to Texas. Now the school board is interviewing 30 applicants to fill the remaining two years of his term.
