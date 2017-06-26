College of DuPage could open innovation center in downtown Glen Ellyn
College of DuPage could create an "innovation ecosystem" in a historic Glen Ellyn building for new businesses to trade ideas and connect with investors. Just steps from the Metra station and other amenities, the ground floor of the village-owned Civic Center is the ideal spot for launching "Innovate DuPage," officials at the state's largest community college say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
