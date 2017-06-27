COD Summer Repertory Theater Presents 'A Play on Words' June 29 to July 16
College of DuPage Summer Repertory Theatre will present "A Play on Words" on the College's Glen Ellyn campus and area locations in July. Scripted through improvisation, "A Play on Words" highlights the importance of words and, consequently, actions in influencing events around us, said Director and Theater Professor Amelia Barrett.
