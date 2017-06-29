Chicago suburb makes list of a nation...

Chicago suburb makes list of a nationa s best beach townsa

22 hrs ago

According to WalletHub the top five beach towns in the United States are Naples, Fla., Key West, Fla., Eden Prairie, Minn., Traverse City, Mich., and St. Augustine, Fla. Centennial Beach helped Naperville come in at number 30 on the list.

