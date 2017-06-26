Campaign to supply needy students with filled backpacks

The DuPage Credit Union has partnered with the DuPage Regional Office of Education for the fourth straight year to raise funds for DuPage County students in need through its annual We've Got Your Back fundraising campaign. "Our goal this year is to raise $10,000 and pack hundreds of backpacks with the supplies kids need to start the school year," said Amy Brandt, vice president of business solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.