ABC 7 Chicago Morning News team to broadcast live from Ribfest
ABC 7 morning news anchor Terrell Brown will be broadcasting live Friday morning from Knoch Park in Naperville to mark the opening of the city's 30th annual Ribfest celebration. Naperville residents may want to pack a few extra napkins Friday on their way to the opening of the 30th annual Ribfest in Knoch Park near downtown.
