30th annual fest offers 100 percent chance of ribs in Naperville
The forecast for the Fourth of July weekend might be a 50/50 mix of rain and sun, but festival lovers in Naperville know there's a 100 percent chance of pork. That's because the Exchange Club of Naperville's 30th annual Ribfest opens at noon Friday for its four-day run in Knoch Park.
