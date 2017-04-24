Yorkville man in critical condition a...

Yorkville man in critical condition after Aurora crash

Tuesday

Aurora police responded Tuesday morning to a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Commons Drive. A 55-year-old Yorkville man was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving his motorcycle and a SUV driven by a Naperville woman on Ogden Avenue at Commons Drive on Aurora's far east side.

