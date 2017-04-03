Writers, avoid self-publishing traps.
The only guarantee that you will get from most self-publishing company is that it is going to cost you a lot of money. I don't write for a living and working with Apollo was great they did everything and never asked for my CC" NAPERVILLE, IL, USA, April 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- You have taken the time and spent the energy to write your book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|16 hr
|robert higgins
|8
|He gone
|Apr 7
|Go Cubs
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Apr 7
|Maddy Harris
|361
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|Apr 6
|Frogface Kate
|18
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|Jackie
|44
|Where do drunks go to watch results come in?
|Apr 6
|Change is coming
|9
|Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13)
|Apr 6
|Skayzie
|24
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC