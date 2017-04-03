Why voters approved Naperville/Lisle road consolidation, yet ousted supporters
Some called it ironic: Voters said "yes" the road services consolidation referendum question in Naperville and Lisle townships but unseated many of the leaders who pushed for it. Such was the result of Tuesday's election, which drew 13.4 percent turnout in Naperville Township and 16.4 percent turnout in Lisle Township as roughly 55 percent of total voters asked for the two road districts to be merged, according to unofficial results from the DuPage County Election Commission.
