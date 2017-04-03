Wheaton man back in custody on 2011 cocaine charges
A Wheaton man, who was on the run for about three weeks, has been captured in Naperville and is back in custody. Kutayba Al Sumurrai, 26, was wanted on a no-bond warrant for a 2011 case in which he was charged with six counts of manufacturing or delivery of cocaine near a public housing agency dwelling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He gone
|1 hr
|Go Cubs
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Maddy Harris
|361
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|17 hr
|Frogface Kate
|18
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|18 hr
|Jackie
|44
|Where do drunks go to watch results come in?
|22 hr
|Change is coming
|9
|Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Skayzie
|24
|Anson Babb
|Wed
|Concerned resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC