West Chicago man gets 9 years for selling fatal heroin dose
A West Chicago man was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide in the 2015 overdose death of a 20-year-old Naperville man. Osvaldo Camaro, 22, of the 900 block of Gates Street, also was sentenced to seven years for an unlawful delivery charge, but that sentence will run concurrent to the nine-year sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thug
|7 hr
|Richard
|7
|Naperville the Capitol of Liquor
|15 hr
|Go Cubs
|10
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|19 hr
|Tracey Stone7125
|371
|Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08)
|Tue
|BMM
|37
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Meet the Bolingbrook Mayor - Roger Lahey
|Apr 21
|Keep drinking boys
|2
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Apr 20
|Aunt Mary
|102
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC