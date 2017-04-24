West Chicago man gets 9 years for selling fatal heroin dose

A West Chicago man was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide in the 2015 overdose death of a 20-year-old Naperville man. Osvaldo Camaro, 22, of the 900 block of Gates Street, also was sentenced to seven years for an unlawful delivery charge, but that sentence will run concurrent to the nine-year sentence.

