Warrenville crash sends four to hospital
There are 2 comments on the Daily Herald story from Thursday Apr 20, titled Warrenville crash sends four to hospital. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
A crash in Warrenville Wednesday afternoon injured seven people -- four seriously enough to require a trip to the hospital -- officials say. Firefighters from Warrenville, West Chicago, Winfield, Naperville and Wheaton responded to the three-vehicle crash at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of Winfield and Warrenville roads.
#1 Wednesday Apr 19
Ok, I don't fully understand how decisions are made on this. We're in a financial crisis in Illinois, and I assume that comes down to our counties and cities as well. But 5 different cities fire departments responded to a 3 car accident? Granted, an ugly accident, but really?
Second, why send these people all the way to edward hospital, when CDH is on winfield road, the same road that the even occurred on.
#2 Thursday Apr 20
I will try to explain why you might see multiple departments at a scene like this. The intersection is Warrenville. Warrenville FD may have had most of their guys tied up at another scene. When this happens mutual aid goes into place where a truck or two from available surrounding towns come to man the emptied Warrenville firehouses to cover for the shortages. This is very common. Then an accident call comes in to those firehouses and the trucks roll out to cover the accident.
As to what hospital they go to depends on the nature of the injuries, which hospital is best suited to treat those injuries and also which hospitals are real busy in ER or not.
Most of all be thankful for the guys who roll and come to help.
