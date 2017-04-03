Voters approve merger of Naperville, ...

Voters approve merger of Naperville, Lisle township road districts

Final unofficial vote totals show the merger winning approval from 56.5 percent of voters in Naperville Township and 54.5 percent from Lisle Township. Supporters said the merger will allow the townships to continue road maintenance savings already being achieved through an intergovernmental agreement approved in August between the two districts.

