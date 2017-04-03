Traveling school librarian spreads enthusiasm for reading
John Schumacher's job keeps him on the road about 200 days out of the year. "My job is to tell teachers and librarians and principals and superintendents and parents about the power of letting kids read the books that they want to read," Schumacher said.
