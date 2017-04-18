Third carjacking in Naperville since ...

Third carjacking in Naperville since February, police say

Read more: Chicago Tribune

For the third time in less than three months, a car has been stolen at gunpoint from its owner in Naperville. The most recent robbery occurred about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Testa Drive, an apartment community northeast of Jefferson and Ogden avenues.

