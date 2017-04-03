The Last Word: Bob Odenkirk on Cathol...

The Last Word: Bob Odenkirk on Catholic Guilt, the Replacements and Late-Breaking Fame

"My conscience muscle is a fucking hammer that can crush me or anyone around me at any time," the 'Better Call Saul' star says 'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk opens up about Catholic guilt, late-act fame and why Chris Farley is "crack funny" in our candid 'Last Word' Q&A. Bob Odenkirk's 30-plus-year career has included a stint as an SNL writer, a groundbreaking sketch series , stand-up comedy, and, most recently, Better Call Saul , the Breaking Bad prequel in which he gives a brilliant performance as "morally flexible" lawyer Jimmy McGill.

