Teen charged in Naperville theft

Naperville police arrested a Bolingbrook teen Saturday on accusations he stole money from a person after the two met up for the sale of a cellphone. Thomas J. Woods, 17, of the 0-100 block of Boulder Ridge Court, faces a misdemeanor theft charge stemming from an investigation police launched Saturday when the victim flagged down an officer in the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard.

