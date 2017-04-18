Teen charged in Naperville theft
Naperville police arrested a Bolingbrook teen Saturday on accusations he stole money from a person after the two met up for the sale of a cellphone. Thomas J. Woods, 17, of the 0-100 block of Boulder Ridge Court, faces a misdemeanor theft charge stemming from an investigation police launched Saturday when the victim flagged down an officer in the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard.
