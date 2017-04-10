Teen bands can apply now for annual B...

Teen bands can apply now for annual Battle

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville high school student rock bands are invited to apply for a spot in the Naperville Park District Youth Ambassadors' 14th annual Battle of the Bands contest. The event will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 7 hr Joana Rogers 363
Gangs (May '08) 20 hr all is fair 26
Bolingbrook - worst suburb in Chicagoland (Jan '15) Tue The whole town is... 1,598
NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16) Mon The whole town is... 30
Jodi's barbershop Mon Informer 1
Rhs baseball freshman Mon Baseball fan 1
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC