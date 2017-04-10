Teen bands can apply now for annual Battle
Naperville high school student rock bands are invited to apply for a spot in the Naperville Park District Youth Ambassadors' 14th annual Battle of the Bands contest. The event will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|Joana Rogers
|363
|Gangs (May '08)
|20 hr
|all is fair
|26
|Bolingbrook - worst suburb in Chicagoland (Jan '15)
|Tue
|The whole town is...
|1,598
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Mon
|The whole town is...
|30
|Jodi's barbershop
|Mon
|Informer
|1
|Rhs baseball freshman
|Mon
|Baseball fan
|1
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC