Talk in Batavia to focus on anxiety in children

BATAVIA – A free presentation for parents on managing anxiety in children will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Batavia. The 90-minute program will be given by Adam Russo, a licensed social worker.

