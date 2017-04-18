Suit alleges Naperville cops allowed boy to be sexually abused
Naperville officials say they're again prepared to vigorously defend themselves against a lawsuit that claims two police officers stood by while a woman sexually abused a 13-year-old boy in the back of a squad car on Halloween 2014. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, which alleges civil rights violations, names the officers, city and a Naperville woman who was never charged with any crimes.
