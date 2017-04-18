Suit alleges Naperville cops allowed ...

Suit alleges Naperville cops allowed boy to be sexually abused

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville officials say they're again prepared to vigorously defend themselves against a lawsuit that claims two police officers stood by while a woman sexually abused a 13-year-old boy in the back of a squad car on Halloween 2014. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, which alleges civil rights violations, names the officers, city and a Naperville woman who was never charged with any crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Rhett Adems 368
Meet the Bolingbrook Mayor - Roger Lahey Thu Keep drinking boys 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) Thu Aunt Mary 102
Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16) Apr 15 Filthy Naperville 21
News Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 20
Honeytree Improvement Association (Aug '10) Apr 14 Fedup 49
Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13) Apr 14 Fedup 25
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC