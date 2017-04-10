Students selling lollipops to 'lick c...

Students selling lollipops to 'lick cancer'

Daily Herald

Led by third-graders, the "Spring into HOPE: Help Us LICK Cancer" fundraiser will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 24 to 27, at the school, 1155 Aurora Ave., Naperville. In addition to schoolwide collections for Lent, Advent and used school supplies, the students have been encouraged to be more involved in their community outreach efforts this year.

