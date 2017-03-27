South Naperville road realignment set to start Monday
A diagonal road that stops and starts in south Naperville is getting realigned beginning Monday to allow a new subdivision to take shape. When the project concludes, Wolf's Crossing Road will be continuous and connected between Normantown Road and 95th Street -- instead of separated by an odd geometry of intersections that leaves an empty field in between.
