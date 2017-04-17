Sikich to offer ERP Comparison events for Chicago, Boston area businesses

Sikich LLP, a leading professional services firm specializing in accounting, technology and managed services, has announced Newton, Massachusetts and Naperville, Illinois as the venues for its next Enterprise Resource Planning Comparison events. The half-day event will be held on May 18, 2017 and June 1, 2017 at the Boston Marriott Newton and Sikich Headquarters in Naperville, respectively.

