Rites of spring come to Naperville with Indian festival of colors
The answer was, "of course," as clouds of magenta, gold, indigo and crimson wafted through the air at Naperville's annual Holi -- The Festival of Colors event. Part religious tradition, part celebration of spring, part reconciliation and affirmation of life, the Indian festival drew crowds to the Naperville Riverwalk's Grand Pavilion Saturday.
