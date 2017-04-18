Purchase proposed for industrial site zoned residential in Naperville
On two sites north of downtown Naperville zoned for housing instead sit two industrial uses -- a concrete plant and a small engine components manufacturing facility. A potential buyer has come forward to buy the engine manufacturing property, planning to use the land as a warehouse for a restoration company until it can also buy the concrete plant and use both sites to build new homes.
