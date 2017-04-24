Police: Student killed in Wheaton Col...

Police: Student killed in Wheaton College track meet hammer throw was ...

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Wheaton College student Ethan Roser, 19, a freshman from Cincinnati, was killed April 22, 2017, after being accidentally hit by a hammer during a hammer throw event while volunteering at a track and field competition. Wheaton College student Ethan Roser, 19, a freshman from Cincinnati, was killed April 22, 2017, after being accidentally hit by a hammer during a hammer throw event while volunteering at a track and field competition.

Naperville, IL

