Police: Student killed in Wheaton College track meet hammer throw was ...
Wheaton College student Ethan Roser, 19, a freshman from Cincinnati, was killed April 22, 2017, after being accidentally hit by a hammer during a hammer throw event while volunteering at a track and field competition. Wheaton College student Ethan Roser, 19, a freshman from Cincinnati, was killed April 22, 2017, after being accidentally hit by a hammer during a hammer throw event while volunteering at a track and field competition.
