Pizzeria receiving tax incentives to open in West Dundee sports complex
Operators of Bricks Wood Fired Pizza Cafe, in partnership with the sports complex, are putting the finishing touches on a more than $300,000 renovation of their 2,900-square-foot space, LifeZone partner Jeff Dunham said. To help with renovation costs, the village board this week unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement with Bricks, promising to rebate the company 50 percent of its incremental sales tax revenue, capped at $35,000, for up to five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|11 hr
|Joana Rogers
|363
|Gangs (May '08)
|Tue
|all is fair
|26
|Bolingbrook - worst suburb in Chicagoland (Jan '15)
|Tue
|The whole town is...
|1,598
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Mon
|The whole town is...
|30
|Jodi's barbershop
|Apr 10
|Informer
|1
|Rhs baseball freshman
|Apr 10
|Baseball fan
|1
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC