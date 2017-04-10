Pizzeria receiving tax incentives to open in West Dundee sports complex

Operators of Bricks Wood Fired Pizza Cafe, in partnership with the sports complex, are putting the finishing touches on a more than $300,000 renovation of their 2,900-square-foot space, LifeZone partner Jeff Dunham said. To help with renovation costs, the village board this week unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement with Bricks, promising to rebate the company 50 percent of its incremental sales tax revenue, capped at $35,000, for up to five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.