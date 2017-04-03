Patel Brothers bringing Indian spice ...

Patel Brothers bringing Indian spice to vacant Naperville storefront

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

An Indian grocery chain will bring new life -- and new spices -- to a vacant Naperville building that's been unused for the past 15 years, officials announced Friday. Patel Brothers plans to open a grocery store and develop spaces for 17 other shops at 1568 Ogden Ave., where the relocation of Menards in the early 2000s left a large empty storefront the city struggled to fill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
He gone Fri Go Cubs 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Fri Maddy Harris 361
News Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne... Thu Frogface Kate 18
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) Thu Jackie 44
Where do drunks go to watch results come in? Thu Change is coming 9
Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13) Thu Skayzie 24
Anson Babb Wed Concerned resident 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC