Patel Brothers bringing Indian spice to vacant Naperville storefront
An Indian grocery chain will bring new life -- and new spices -- to a vacant Naperville building that's been unused for the past 15 years, officials announced Friday. Patel Brothers plans to open a grocery store and develop spaces for 17 other shops at 1568 Ogden Ave., where the relocation of Menards in the early 2000s left a large empty storefront the city struggled to fill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He gone
|Fri
|Go Cubs
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Maddy Harris
|361
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|18
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Jackie
|44
|Where do drunks go to watch results come in?
|Thu
|Change is coming
|9
|Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Skayzie
|24
|Anson Babb
|Wed
|Concerned resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC