New liquor permit floated for outdoor dining in downtown Naperville

At least three downtown restaurants are interested in providing outdoor dining and drinking options for patrons, something the Naperville Liquor Commission is trying to accommodate with a new liquor license. At least three downtown restaurants are interested in providing outdoor dining and drinking options for patrons, something the Naperville Liquor Commission is trying to accommodate with a new liquor license.

