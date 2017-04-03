Naperville writer wins American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature
Luis Alberto Urrea, of Naperville, is a UIC professor of English and distinguished professor of Liberal Arts and Sciences. BravaLux/Joe Mazza Luis Alberto Urrea, professor of English at the University of Illinois at Chicago, is one of eight recipients of a 2017 American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature, which honors exceptional accomplishment in any literary genre.
