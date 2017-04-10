Naperville woman dies after crash with squad car
A 73-year-old Naperville woman has died of injuries from a crash Saturday evening with a Naperville police officer driving a marked squad car, authorities said Tuesday. The woman, Phyllis Davis, died at Edward Hospital.
