Naperville to fight suit alleging cops allowed woman to molest boy in squad car
Naperville will "vigorously defend" itself in a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging Naperville police officers allowed a woman to inappropriately touch and kiss a minor in the back seat of a squad car in 2014, a lawyer for the city said. The lawsuit lists two unnamed police officers, the city of Naperville and the woman as defendants in the case.
