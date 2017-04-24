Naperville testing 2 fire engine models, maintenance crews
Naperville firefighters will test two models of fire engines and two maintenance companies in an experiment to determine which work best and save the most money moving forward. Naperville firefighters soon will test two new fire engines and two new service plans as they try to determine which will work best moving forward.
