Naperville testing 2 fire engine mode...

Naperville testing 2 fire engine models, maintenance crews

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville firefighters will test two models of fire engines and two maintenance companies in an experiment to determine which work best and save the most money moving forward. Naperville firefighters soon will test two new fire engines and two new service plans as they try to determine which will work best moving forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naperville the Capitol of Liquor 2 hr Go Cubs 3
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 12 hr Erika Coffmen 369
Thug 14 hr Go Cubs 3
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Sun RECENTLY RELEASED 4
Meet the Bolingbrook Mayor - Roger Lahey Apr 21 Keep drinking boys 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) Apr 20 Aunt Mary 102
Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16) Apr 15 Filthy Naperville 21
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC