Naperville puts first African-American on council
Indian Prairie District 204 School Board member Benny White will be the first African-American on the Naperville City Council, a local historian said Wednesday. White will join incumbents Judy Brodhead, Kevin Coyne and John Krummen in serving the four four-year council terms, according to unofficial returns in Tuesday's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where do drunks go to watch results come in?
|2 hr
|Change is coming
|9
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|4 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|17
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|Carrie Frericks
|359
|Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13)
|8 hr
|Skayzie
|24
|Anson Babb
|17 hr
|Concerned resident
|1
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Wed
|Failures
|13
|Claar DESPERATE & PATHETIC
|Tue
|Stop crying
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC