Naperville puts first African-American on council

Indian Prairie District 204 School Board member Benny White will be the first African-American on the Naperville City Council, a local historian said Wednesday. White will join incumbents Judy Brodhead, Kevin Coyne and John Krummen in serving the four four-year council terms, according to unofficial returns in Tuesday's election.

