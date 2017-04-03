Naperville Park District's 2017 Tulip Bulb Sale Set for May 12

The Naperville Park District's annual tulip bulb sale will take place on Friday, May 12, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The bulbs for sale will include those blooming this spring along the Riverwalk, in front of the Park District Administration Building, and at other Park District locations. Bulbs will be sold for $3 per dozen on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 10 dozen per person, cash or check only.

