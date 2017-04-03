Naperville Park District's 2017 Tulip Bulb Sale Set for May 12
The Naperville Park District's annual tulip bulb sale will take place on Friday, May 12, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The bulbs for sale will include those blooming this spring along the Riverwalk, in front of the Park District Administration Building, and at other Park District locations. Bulbs will be sold for $3 per dozen on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 10 dozen per person, cash or check only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where do drunks go to watch results come in?
|1 hr
|Change is coming
|9
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|2 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|17
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Carrie Frericks
|359
|Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13)
|6 hr
|Skayzie
|24
|Anson Babb
|15 hr
|Concerned resident
|1
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Wed
|Failures
|13
|Claar DESPERATE & PATHETIC
|Tue
|Stop crying
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC