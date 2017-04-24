Naperville Park District to Host Atwater Park Playground Open House on May 9
The Naperville Park District invites residents to help select equipment for a new playground development planned for Atwater Park, located on Capeside Drive in northwest Naperville. Atwater Park will serve the new subdivision being developed on the former Country Lakes Golf Course property.
