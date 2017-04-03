Naperville Park District Announces Results of Park Board Election
In the April 4, 2017 Consolidated Election, four individuals were elected to serve four-year terms on the Naperville Park District Board of Park Commissioners: Bobby Carlsen, Bill Eagan, Mike King and Mike Reilly. Bill Eagan and Mike Reilly ran as incumbents while Bobby Carlsen and Mike King were first-time candidates.
