Naperville North to present 'Mary Poppins'
Naperville North theater students will bring to the stage a mix of story, songs, dance numbers and stagecraft with their upcoming production of the musical "Mary Poppins." Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the musical transports audience members to 1910 London, where the jack-of-all-trades Bert introduces the troubled Banks family: George, a father who works constantly; Winifred, a mother who is always distracted; and their children, Jane and Michael, who have suffered without strong, care-taking forces in their lives.
