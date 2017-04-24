Naperville man's overnight camp a que...

Naperville man's overnight camp a quest for free chicken fingers

Naperville resident Jon Hughes, 27, sits outside Raising Cane's on Route 59 Monday afternoon. Hughes set up his chair at 8 a.m. Monday to secure his spot as one of the first 20 people inside the restaurant when it opens Tuesday at 10 a.m. to get free chicken fingers for a year.

