Naperville man with history of violence charged in stabbing
Alexander C. Iwerebon, 21, of Naperville, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. A 21-year-old Naperville man with a history of arrests involving weapons has been charged with stabbing an acquaintance in the back several times during a quarrel, authorities said Monday.
