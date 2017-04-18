Naperville man victim of carjacking
A 61-year-old Naperville man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning by a man who stole his car and then fled in the vehicle. Police say the robbery occurred around 10 a.m. on the 0-100 block of Testa Drive.
