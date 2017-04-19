Naperville man slapped Frisbee-playin...

Naperville man slapped Frisbee-playing teen, hurt his eardrum: police

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A 46-year-old Naperville man accused of slapping a 14-year-old boy, injuring his eardrum, during a playground fight has been charged with aggravated battery, Naperville police said. Asad Hussain, of the 4600 block of Haviland Court, was arrested April 10 at his home, according to Will County Circuit Court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Tue Jordan Meyer 366
Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16) Apr 15 Filthy Naperville 21
News Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 20
Honeytree Improvement Association (Aug '10) Apr 14 Fedup 49
Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13) Apr 14 Fedup 25
News Controversial gas station project clears hurdle... Apr 14 untruenorth 1
Wesglen Homeowners Association. (Jan '12) Apr 13 Mydickishuge 61
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC