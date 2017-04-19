Naperville man slapped Frisbee-playing teen, hurt his eardrum: police
A 46-year-old Naperville man accused of slapping a 14-year-old boy, injuring his eardrum, during a playground fight has been charged with aggravated battery, Naperville police said. Asad Hussain, of the 4600 block of Haviland Court, was arrested April 10 at his home, according to Will County Circuit Court records.
