Naperville man arrested in February armed robbery in Urbana

Naperville police, in conjunction with West Chicago police detectives, arrested Rio M. Franklin, 25, in the 600 block of Forest Avenue in West Chicago at 2 p.m. Monday. According to an Urbana police report, a man, later identified as Franklin, entered the Circle K at 507 W. University Ave., U, at 3:04 a.m. on Feb. 25. The report said he displayed a handgun and walked behind the counter, ordering the employee to lie down on the floor and binding the employee's hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.