Naperville Jaycees announce Distinguished Service Award winners
Eight people and organizations will be honored by the Naperville Jaycees during the group's 39th Annual Distinguished Service Awards on April 27. The Distinguished Service Awards recognize local individuals and organizations for their community spirit and dedication to Naperville. This year's honorees are: The event will be begin at 6:30 p.m. at Meson Sabika in Naperville.
