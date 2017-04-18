Naperville Chorus features renown ban...

Naperville Chorus features renown bandoneonist Richard Scofano, May 6

Misa a Buenos Aires was written by Martin Palmeri in 1995-1996 in the Nuevo Tango musical style. It is an Ordinary Mass in Latin, in a Latin American musical style.

