Naperville Chorus features renown bandoneonist Richard Scofano, May 6
Misa a Buenos Aires was written by Martin Palmeri in 1995-1996 in the Nuevo Tango musical style. It is an Ordinary Mass in Latin, in a Latin American musical style.
